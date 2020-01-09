Driver Injured in Interstate 80 Rollover Crash

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 27-year-old man was injured in a rollover crash that occurred on Monday afternoon on Interstate 80 in Scrubgrass Township.

According to Franklin-based State Police, around 4:16 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 27-year-old Harita Patel, of Hillard, Ohio, was operating a 2012 Honda Odyssey, traveling west on I-80 near mile marker 39 in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County.

Police say Patel failed to negotiate a right hand curve on the roadway, causing the vehicle to leave the road and rollover onto its roof before coming to a final rest in the median.

Patel was wearing a seat belt. He suffered suspected minor injuries but was not transported.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Hovis Towing.

Patel was charged with a traffic violation.

