Wednesday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Jan. 8 basketball scores.

BOYS

D9 LEAGUE

Elk County Catholic 57, Punxsutawney 29

DuBois 51, St. Marys 48

NTL

Austin 48, Smethport 46

Port Allegany 64, Oswayo Valley 43

Northern Potter 61, Galeton 20

Coudersport 71, Cameron County 38

NON-CONFERENCE

A-C Valley 69, Redbank Valley 52

Bradford 78, Kane 67, overtime

Union 64, Karns City 61, overtime

Bellefonte 52, Brookville 48, overtime

Eisenhower 54, Sheffield 53

GIRLS

D9 LEAGUE

Punxsutawney 54, Elk County Catholic 32

MO VALLEY LEAGUE

Glendale 58, Curwensville 13

MOUNTAIN LEAGUE

Penns Valley 55, Clearfield 20

NON-CONFERENCE

Redbank Valley 63, A-C Valley 33

Karns City 46, Union 43

Keystone 58, Clarion-Limestone 31

Brookville 49, West Shamokin 43

Moniteau at Venango Catholic – PPD to Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. (Varsity only)

North Clarion at Cranberry – PPD to Feb. 12 at North Clarion

Forest Area at Clarion – PPD tentatively to Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. (Varsity only)

