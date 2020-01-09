Wednesday’s District 9 Basketball Scores
Jan. 8 basketball scores.
BOYS
D9 LEAGUE
Elk County Catholic 57, Punxsutawney 29
DuBois 51, St. Marys 48
NTL
Austin 48, Smethport 46
Port Allegany 64, Oswayo Valley 43
Northern Potter 61, Galeton 20
Coudersport 71, Cameron County 38
NON-CONFERENCE
A-C Valley 69, Redbank Valley 52
Bradford 78, Kane 67, overtime
Union 64, Karns City 61, overtime
Bellefonte 52, Brookville 48, overtime
Eisenhower 54, Sheffield 53
GIRLS
D9 LEAGUE
Punxsutawney 54, Elk County Catholic 32
MO VALLEY LEAGUE
Glendale 58, Curwensville 13
MOUNTAIN LEAGUE
Penns Valley 55, Clearfield 20
NON-CONFERENCE
Redbank Valley 63, A-C Valley 33
Karns City 46, Union 43
Keystone 58, Clarion-Limestone 31
Brookville 49, West Shamokin 43
Moniteau at Venango Catholic – PPD to Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. (Varsity only)
North Clarion at Cranberry – PPD to Feb. 12 at North Clarion
Forest Area at Clarion – PPD tentatively to Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. (Varsity only)
