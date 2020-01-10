Betty E. Smith McCall,92, of Petrolia, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on January 8th, 2020.

Betty was born November 6, 1927, in Yatesboro, Pa to the late Ludwig and Estella Hinderliter Smith.

She was a graduate of Fairview Twp. Karns City High School.

Betty was married to the late Richard H. “Dick” McCall on July 19th, 1947. Betty and Dick had a unique triple wedding with Dick’s two sisters, Betty Dietz and Theda “Snooks” McMahon.

Betty was a devout and lifelong member of the Petrolia Evangelical Presbyterian Church. She was active in women’s prayer group, Petrolia bowling “Duckpin” league, and ladies auxiliary of Petrolia VFD.

After the passing of her husband, Dick in 1987, Betty became the sitting president of Dick McCall Inc. Excavating of Petrolia.

Betty enjoyed spending time doing crosswords, writing poetry, listening to music-her favorite being Elvis, and loved her sweets. She especially loved spending time with her family playing her favorite game of password.

Betty is survived by her four children: Son, Bradley (Antoinette) Mccall, Daughters, Beverly (Dan) Ekas, Barbara (Bob) Shirey, and Debra (Bill) Meshanko.

Grandchildren, Stacy (Tom) Bullman, Carisa (Jeff) Smith, Angie (Eric) Rupert, Briana (Nathan) Young, Jarrod (Ryan Miller) Weckerly, Matthew Meshanko, Brooke (Travis) Shirey Kraft, Lindsay (Josh) Anderson, Christopher (Jen) Meshanko, Kylee Seymour, Whitney (Brian) Mechling, Courtney (Josh) Bowser-Shirey, Nathan (Brayla) Shirey, Scott (Michelle) Ekas, Lisa Clayton, and Greg Ekas.

20 Great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Dick. Three Brothers, Robert, Edward, and Malcolm Smith.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Betty’s honor to the Petrolia Volunteer Fire Dept.-box 237

