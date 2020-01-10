Emergency Crews on Scene of Crash in Strattanville

STRATTANVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency crews responded to the scene of a crash in Strattanville Borough on Friday afternoon.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, they received multiple calls around 2:47 p.m. reporting a crash near the intersection of Main Street and Fisher Road in Strattanville.

Reports of the crash varied, with callers reporting anywhere from two to five vehicles involved.

Strattanville Volunteer Fire Company, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Clarion-based State Police responded to the scene.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 was also dispatched to the scene, but the request was then canceled.

Emergency personnel were still on the scene as of 3:30 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

