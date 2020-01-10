 

Emergency Crews on Scene of Crash in Strattanville

Friday, January 10, 2020 @ 01:01 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

1D4A9742STRATTANVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency crews responded to the scene of a crash in Strattanville Borough on Friday afternoon.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, they received multiple calls around 2:47 p.m. reporting a crash near the intersection of Main Street and Fisher Road in Strattanville.

Reports of the crash varied, with callers reporting anywhere from two to five vehicles involved.

IMG_6337

Strattanville Volunteer Fire Company, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Clarion-based State Police responded to the scene.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 was also dispatched to the scene, but the request was then canceled.

Emergency personnel were still on the scene as of 3:30 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

IMG_6338

1D4A9735


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

