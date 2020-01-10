Knox Man Faces Charges for Theft of Vehicle in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man is facing charges after he allegedly stole a pickup truck from a residence in Jefferson County.

Court documents indicate the Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 39-year-old Michael Paul Cain.

According to a criminal complaint, on Thursday, January 2, Troopers Thurner and MacNulty, of the Punxsutawney-Based State Police, were dispatched to a residence on U.S. 322 in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County, for a report of a theft of a motor vehicle.

Upon arrival to the scene, the troopers observed tracks on U.S. 322 leaving the driveway of the residence and heading east. The troopers also observed a blue 2007 Honda Odyssey parked in the yard to the west of the residence, which they found was registered to Michael Paul Cain.

During the course of the investigation, they received contact from PCO (Police Communications Operator) Ross who advised that a vehicle matching the description of the stolen vehicle was located at the Sheetz store on Allegheny Boulevard in Brookville Borough. The troopers then left the residence and proceeded to Sheetz.

According to the complaint, they verified the red 1983 Ford F250 at the Sheetz store was the vehicle reported stolen from the Pine Creek Township residence.

Officer Gray, of the Brookville Borough Police Department, had conducted a traffic stop on the Ford. At the time of the troopers’ arrival, Cain was standing outside the vehicle, leaning against the driver’s seat, the complaint indicates.

Can was then taken into custody.

According to the complaint, Cain stated he took the truck because his vehicle ran out of gas.

Cain was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak on Thursday, January 2, on the following charges:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 2

Unable to post $50,000.00 (10%) monetary bail, he was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4, with Judge Bazylak presiding.

