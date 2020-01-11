Charles Thomas “Tom” Cratty, 82, of Parker Pike, Parker, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, FL.

Born in Parker on November 14, 1937, Charles was the son of the late Harry C. and Dora V. Cope Cratty.

Charles attended public school in Foxburg. He was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and usher. He was a born again believer. Tom was a U.S. Army veteran having served from 1956-1958

Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing, and woodworking. He was a member of the NRA. He worked several jobs during his lifetime, 30 years at the Parker Glass Plant, two years at Magnum Mineral and 15 years at Three Rivers Aluminum Co. in Warrendale.

He is survived by his wife, Katherine Kellar Cratty of Parker, whom he married on October 29, 1960, in Parkersburg, WV. Also surviving is a daughter, Deborah Cratty Leonarski and her husband, Jeff, and a grandson, Jozef Leonarski and his wife, Angelia, all of Sarasota, FL. Also surviving is a sister, Joyce Chambers and her husband, Jack, of Parker and a brother, Harry E. Cratty and his wife, Emma of Emlenton, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his brothers, an infant, Clarence Cratty, Russell Cratty, Larry Cratty, and a sister, Judy Cratty Stalker.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 1204 Kerr Ave., Emlenton, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Monday.

Additional visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church, 3727 Oneida Valley Rd., Emlenton where a funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Jacob Langdon, church pastor, officiating.

Interment will follow at Allegheny Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Mr. Cratty’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.

For additional information or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com.

