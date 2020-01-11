 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Charles Thomas “Tom” Cratty

Saturday, January 11, 2020 @ 07:01 AM

Posted by Jill McDermott

crattyCharles Thomas “Tom” Cratty, 82, of Parker Pike, Parker, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, FL.

Born in Parker on November 14, 1937, Charles was the son of the late Harry C. and Dora V. Cope Cratty.

Charles attended public school in Foxburg. He was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and usher. He was a born again believer. Tom was a U.S. Army veteran having served from 1956-1958

Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing, and woodworking. He was a member of the NRA. He worked several jobs during his lifetime, 30 years at the Parker Glass Plant, two years at Magnum Mineral and 15 years at Three Rivers Aluminum Co. in Warrendale.

He is survived by his wife, Katherine Kellar Cratty of Parker, whom he married on October 29, 1960, in Parkersburg, WV. Also surviving is a daughter, Deborah Cratty Leonarski and her husband, Jeff, and a grandson, Jozef Leonarski and his wife, Angelia, all of Sarasota, FL. Also surviving is a sister, Joyce Chambers and her husband, Jack, of Parker and a brother, Harry E. Cratty and his wife, Emma of Emlenton, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his brothers, an infant, Clarence Cratty, Russell Cratty, Larry Cratty, and a sister, Judy Cratty Stalker.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 1204 Kerr Ave., Emlenton, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Monday.

Additional visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church, 3727 Oneida Valley Rd., Emlenton where a funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Jacob Langdon, church pastor, officiating.

Interment will follow at Allegheny Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Mr. Cratty’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.

For additional information or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.