Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Slow-Cooker ‘Breakfast’ Burritos
Prepare these tasty, hearty burritos for an easy supper!
Slow-Cooker “Breakfast” Burritos
Ingredients
1 – 12 oz. package uncooked breakfast sausage links
1 – 28 oz. package frozen O’Brien potatoes, thawed
2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
12 large eggs
1/2 cup 2% milk
1/4 teaspoon seasoned salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
12 – 8 oz. flour tortillas
Optional toppings: Salsa, sliced jalapenos, chopped tomatoes, sliced green onions, cubed avocado
Directions
~Remove sausage from casings. In a large skillet, cook sausage over medium heat until no longer pink, eight to 10 minutes, breaking into crumbles; drain.
~In a greased 4- or 5-qt. slow cooker, layer potatoes, sausage and cheese.
~In a large bowl, whisk eggs, milk, seasoned salt, and pepper until blended; pour over top.
~Cook, covered, on low 3-3/4 to 4-1/4 hours or until eggs are set and a thermometer reads 160°. Uncover and let stand 10 minutes. Serve in tortillas with toppings of your choice.
