Callen Leads C-L Past Clarion Boys; Redbank Valley, KC Get Wins

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (D9Sports) – Behind a big game from Hayden Callen, Clarion-Limestone rolled past visiting Clarion, 67-43.

(Photo of C-L’s Hayden Callen. Photo by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)

Callen had a game-high 28 points to go with seven rebounds, three blocked shots, three assists and two steals.

Deion Deas added 18 points, six rebounds and six steals for the Lions with Curvin Goheen chipping in nine points.

Cal German and Skylar Rhoades each scored 14 points for Clarion.

REDBANK VALLEY 56, VENANGO CATHOLIC 32

OIL CITY, Pa. – Bryson Bain led a balanced offensive attack as visiting Redbank topped Venango Catholic, 56-32.

Bain had a game-high 20 points to lead the Bulldogs offense. Chris Marshall added 17 points, including a pair of 3-pointers while Delcan Fricko tallied 10.

Andrew Burda paced the Vikings offense with 11 points.

KARNS CITY 60, A-C VALLEY 55

FOXBURG, Pa. – Caiden Corbett scored all 10 of his points in the fourth quarter to help Karns City rally past A-C Valley, 60-55.

The Gremlins trailed 29-22 at halftime and 44-38 going to the fourth quarter before rallying behind Corbett for the win.

Chase Beighley led Karns City with 20 points and seven assists, Ethan McElroy added 12 points, Nathan Waltman chipped in 11 points, Micah Rupp had seven points and 11 rebounds and Luke Garing added seven rebounds.

Levi Orton led all scorers with 25 points for A-C Valley. Cole Dehart chipped in eight points.

MONITEAU 52, UNION 45

RIMERSBURG, Pa. – Ethan McDeavitt recorded a double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds to lead visiting Moniteau to a 52-45 road victory over Union.

Gage Neal had 11 tallies and grabbed seven rebounds for the Warriors with Quinton Scriven adding 10 points and eight rebounds. Kyle Pry went 4-for-4 from the charity stripe and finished with nine points.

Caiden Rainey paced the Knights with 17 points while Truman Vereb netted 13 in the loss.

CRANBERRY 65, FOREST AREA 53

MARIENVILLE, Pa. – JT Stahlman, Matt McQuaide, Cam Russell and Preston Forrest combined to score 59 points, as Cranberry picked up a 65-53 win on the road over Forest Area.

Stahlman led the Berries with 18 points, McQuiade chipped in 16 points, Russell had 14 and Forrest 11.

Franklin MEals had a game-high 20 points for Forest Area while adding five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Jullian Gillenwater added 16 points, five assists and three steals for the Fires with Waylon Dashner chipping in seven points and seven rebounds.

