Constantino, Best Lead Clarion Girls to Win Over C-L; Karns City Gets Victory

CLARION, Pa. (D9Sports) – Kait Constantino and Jordan Best combined for 47 points to help Clarion over crosstown rival Clarion-Limestone, 71-59, at Clarion High School.

(Photo of Clarion’s Kait Constantino. Photo by Kim Constantino)

Constantino led the Lady Cats with 30 points with Best adding 18. Best completed a double-double with 12 rebounds while adding three steals.

Payton Simko also scored eight points, to go with five rebounds, three assists and two steals for Clarion with KK Girvan chipping in seven points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals after returning from a two-game absence because of an injury, and Bekah Ketner also scored seven points to go with six rebounds.

Frances Milliron poured in a career-high 30 points for C-L while hitting 11 shots and going 8 of 12 from the free-throw line. Anna Kennemuth and Maddy Wenner each added eight points for the Lady Lions.

KARNS CITY 38, A-C VALLEY 24

KARNS CITY, Pa. – Karns City used a first-half ending 13-0 run to propel itself to a 38-24 win over visiting A-C Valley.

The Lady Gremlins trailed 14-8 late in the half before Emma Johns got hot hitting three 3-pointers in the final 2 ½ minutes of the half to give Karns City a 21-14 halftime lead.

Johns scored all of her game-high 14 points in the first half for the Lady Gremlins, while Abby Callihan and Emily Huff each added seven points. Rossi McMillen grabbed a team-best 11 rebounds to go with four points, all scored in the third quarter.

Avah Burke scored six points to lead A-C Valley with Mia Sherman chipping in five tallies.

MONITEAU 75, UNION 40

WEST SUNBURY, Pa. – Kristin Auvil scored a career-high 28 points, as Moniteau past visiting Union, 75-40, for its third straight win.

Auvil made it two in two games for career highs for the Lady Warriors, who saw Aslyn Pry score a career-best 27 points in a win over C-L Friday.

On Monday, Auvil recorded a double-double by adding 10 rebounds and also dished out five assists in the win. She connected on 10 shots from the field, including three 3-pointers, and was 5 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Pry chipped in 16 points in the victory with Abby Rottman scoring nine points and Haley Pry and Kaitee Chesonis eight each.

Moniteau started fast and led 28-15 after the first quarter and 42-21 at halftime.

Dominika Logue paced Union with 18 points while going 9 of 11 from the free-throw line. Maggie Minick chipped in eight points.

CRANBERRY 51, FOREST AREA 15

SENECA, Pa. – Led by 12 points and eight rebounds from Ava Ferringer, Cranberry picked up a 51-15 win over visiting Forest Area.

Maddie Cornelius added eight points for the Berries, who had 10 different players score, while Kaia Dean had six points and a team-high 10 rebounds.

Jessica Wagner led Forest Area with four points.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.