New District Attorney’s First Week Ends with Drug Task Force’s Largest Ever Seizure of Crystal Meth

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Charges were filed yesterday (Monday, January 13) against three people alleged to have brought a large amount of crystal methamphetamine into Clarion County.

Jeffrey Dougherty, Jonathan Baker, and Deandre Sparks are each charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and other related offenses.

The investigation was led by Chief Detective William Peck of the Clarion Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET) and involved police officers from Clarion Borough, the Pennsylvania State Police, Clarion University Police, and the District Attorney’s Office.

Chief Peck obtained information early last week that one of the individuals (Dougherty) was prepared to make a delivery of controlled substances to Clarion County from Erie, Pa. With the use of a confidential informant, a location was designated for this sale. When the suspects arrived on Friday, they were surrounded by law enforcement and arrested. This is the largest amount of crystal meth ever seized in a single transaction by CNET.

“The District Attorney’s office and CNET are prepared to act quickly and decisively to stop the importing of dangerous drugs into Clarion County,” District Attorney Drew Welsh said.

“I said on the campaign trail that anyone elected to be District Attorney needs to be ready on day one. We were able to swiftly pull together a number of agencies to keep a large amount of drugs out of our community.

“All of the officers involved should be commended for the outstanding work done in this case. The job’s not done yet. The case still needs to work its way through the court system. My office is ready for that challenge, too.”

