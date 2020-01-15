SPONSORED: Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Is At it Again with Two Sales Events
CLARION, Pa. – Clarion Ford-Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram is now offering the following spectacular deals!
During the Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram “Start Something New” Event you can take advantage of these amazing deals:
Get a 42 month lease on a New 2020 Jeep Compass Latitude 4×4 for just $259 per month.
How about a New 2020 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Plus 4×4 for $264 per month?
If a Jeep Renegade is what you are after, you and lease on today for $259 per month.
The “Built Ford Proud” Sales Event allows you to get incredible deals on your next Ford. These deals include the following:
Lease this 2020 Ford Explorer for 39 Months, just $349 per month.
You can also lease this 2020 Ford EcoSport for 39 Months, just $255 per month.
If a truck is what you desire you can now get remaining 2019 Ford F-150’s for up to $10,000 off MSRP.
As always, they treat the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. They know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer they enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow them to demonstrate their commitment to excellence!
Clarion-Ford-Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram’s experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. You are encouraged to browse their online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options.
You can also request more information about a vehicle using the online form on their website www.clarionauto.com or by calling 866-858-5661.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.