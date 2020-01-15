 

SPONSORED: Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Is At it Again with Two Sales Events

Wednesday, January 15, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

clarion ford buildingCLARION, Pa. – Clarion Ford-Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram is now offering the following spectacular deals!

During the Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram “Start Something New” Event you can take advantage of these amazing deals:

clarion ford jeepGet a 42 month lease on a New 2020 Jeep Compass Latitude 4×4 for just $259 per month.

clarion ford cherokeeHow about a New 2020 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Plus 4×4 for $264 per month?

clarion for jeep renegadeIf a Jeep Renegade is what you are after, you and lease on today for $259 per month.

The “Built Ford Proud” Sales Event allows you to get incredible deals on your next Ford. These deals include the following:

carion ford 2020 explorerLease this 2020 Ford Explorer for 39 Months, just $349 per month.

clarion ford 2020 ecosportYou can also lease this 2020 Ford EcoSport for 39 Months, just $255 per month.

clarion for 2019 f150If a truck is what you desire you can now get remaining 2019 Ford F-150’s for up to $10,000 off MSRP.

As always, they treat the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. They know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer they enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow them to demonstrate their commitment to excellence!

Clarion-Ford-Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram’s experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. You are encouraged to browse their online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options.

You can also request more information about a vehicle using the online form on their website www.clarionauto.com or by calling 866-858-5661.

