Evelyn “Evie” Titus, 77, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020, at The Caring Place.

Born April 25, 1942, in Franklin, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Louise Hawke.

Surviving her are her four children, Becky Rankin of Franklin, Rick Swartzfager of Lake Havasu, AZ, Wendy Pooh Tate of Franklin, and David Swartzfager of Kent City, Michigan.

Also surviving are her seven grandchildren, Theresa, Shaniqua, Heather, Vivian, Preston, David, and Samuel.

Visitation for Evelyn will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

A Celebration of Life for Evelyn will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc.

All family and friends are welcomed to come and celebrate the life of Evelyn.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.