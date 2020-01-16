‘Women Rising 2020’ to Meet on Saturday at the Clarion Free Library

CLARION, Pa. – “Women Rising 2020” will meet on Saturday, January 18, at noon at the Clarion Free Library.

Indivisible We Rise West Central PA announces “Women Rising 2020” in Clarion in coordination with events in cities and communities across the globe. This event in Clarion is one of over one hundred happening nationwide on January 18, 2020, commemorating the 2017 Women’s March on Washington.

Women Rising 2020 is an invitation to all to meet at the Clarion Free Library to engage and empower all people to support women’s rights, human rights, and the rights of all people to social justice.

The event will honor the crucial roles women have in our community and nation while celebrating the group’s accomplishments and renewing their commitment to facing challenges together.

Speakers will address the struggles of area families, the healthcare crisis, and the status of education in the region.

Former candidate for PA’s 15th Congressional District and Indiana University of PA Sociology Professor Dr. Susan Boser will discuss improving our communities with sustainable solutions and strategies.

To unify the gathering in a renewed call for peace, area clergy will end the program with a benediction. Songs of hope and peace will also be featured throughout the program.

This January, women and allies will gather in towns, cities, and communities from Clarion to San Diego as part of a nationwide movement.

For more information on Women Rising 2020 please visit the following web page here or send an email to Indivisible We Rise: indivisiblewerise@gmail.com.

Indivisible We Rise West Central PA is a grassroots organization working to empower voices in the local community and ensure that elected officials hear these voices.

