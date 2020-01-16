Wanango Country Club to Feature ‘Wyllis Street Band’ on Saturday
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – The Wyllis Street Band is playing at Wanango Country Club on Saturday, January 18!
Come out to have a great time and sing and dance the night away for a good cause.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Lyric Theatre.
Band members include:
Steve Woods – guitar & backup vocals
Andy Young – lead guitar & vocals
CJ Hurley – vocals
Mark Rickard – drums & vocals
Jessica Rosen – vocals
More information on the band can be found on their Facebook Page.
Doors open at 6:00 p.m.
Music starts at 7:00 p.m.
The cost:
$20.00 – Members
$25.00 – Non-Members
The price includes hors d’oeuvres & entertainment.
The event is open to the public.
Reservations are preferred but not required.
Call 814-676-8133, choose Option #3 or visit https://www.wanangocountryclub.com/.
The Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, PA 16343.
For more information, visit https://www.wanangocountryclub.com/.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.