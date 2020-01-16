 

Wanango Country Club to Feature ‘Wyllis Street Band’ on Saturday

Thursday, January 16, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

wanango-wyllis-street-bandRENO, Pa. (EYT) – The Wyllis Street Band is playing at Wanango Country Club on Saturday, January 18!

Come out to have a great time and sing and dance the night away for a good cause.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Lyric Theatre.

Band members include:

Steve Woods – guitar & backup vocals
Andy Young – lead guitar & vocals
CJ Hurley – vocals
Mark Rickard – drums & vocals
Jessica Rosen – vocals

More information on the band can be found on their Facebook Page.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m.
Music starts at 7:00 p.m.

The cost:

$20.00 – Members
$25.00 – Non-Members

The price includes hors d’oeuvres & entertainment.

The event is open to the public.

Reservations are preferred but not required.

Call 814-676-8133, choose Option #3 or visit https://www.wanangocountryclub.com/.

The Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, PA 16343.

For more information, visit https://www.wanangocountryclub.com/.


