Wednesday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Thursday, January 16, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Jan. 15 basketball scores.

BOYS

D9 LEAGUE

DuBois 54, Bradford 46

MOSHANNON VALLEY LEAGUE

Glendale 66, Curwensville 52

MOUNTAIN LEAGUE

Clearfield 58, Bellefonte 51

NON-CONFERENCE

Clarion 57, Union 34
Cranberry 58, Venango Catholic 39
Keystone 59, A-C Valley 46
Karns City 80, Forest Area 59
Clarion-Limestone 79, Redbank Valley 56
North Clarion 48, Moniteau 35

GIRLS

AML

Brockway 44, Johnsonburg 20

D9 LEAGUE

Punxsutawney 50, St. Marys 31
DuBois 50, Bradford 38

MOUNTAIN LEAGUE

Bellefonte 60, Clearfield 38

NTL

Galeton 38, Austin 22
Otto-Eldred 57, Oswayo Valley 21
Cameron County 48, Northern Potter 28
Coudersport 56, Smethport 7

NON-CONFERENCE

Cranberry 54, Venango Catholic 25
Union 51, Clarion 46
North Clarion 57, Moniteau 41
Keystone 47, A-C Valley 27
Karns City 49, Forest Area 14
Redbank Valley 70, Clarion-Limestone 31


