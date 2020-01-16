Wednesday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Jan. 15 basketball scores.

BOYS

D9 LEAGUE

DuBois 54, Bradford 46

MOSHANNON VALLEY LEAGUE

Glendale 66, Curwensville 52

MOUNTAIN LEAGUE

Clearfield 58, Bellefonte 51

NON-CONFERENCE

Clarion 57, Union 34

Cranberry 58, Venango Catholic 39

Keystone 59, A-C Valley 46

Karns City 80, Forest Area 59

Clarion-Limestone 79, Redbank Valley 56

North Clarion 48, Moniteau 35

GIRLS

AML

Brockway 44, Johnsonburg 20

D9 LEAGUE

Punxsutawney 50, St. Marys 31

DuBois 50, Bradford 38

MOUNTAIN LEAGUE

Bellefonte 60, Clearfield 38

NTL

Galeton 38, Austin 22

Otto-Eldred 57, Oswayo Valley 21

Cameron County 48, Northern Potter 28

Coudersport 56, Smethport 7

NON-CONFERENCE

Cranberry 54, Venango Catholic 25

Union 51, Clarion 46

North Clarion 57, Moniteau 41

Keystone 47, A-C Valley 27

Karns City 49, Forest Area 14

Redbank Valley 70, Clarion-Limestone 31

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.