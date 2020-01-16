Wednesday’s District 9 Basketball Scores
Jan. 15 basketball scores.
BOYS
D9 LEAGUE
DuBois 54, Bradford 46
MOSHANNON VALLEY LEAGUE
Glendale 66, Curwensville 52
MOUNTAIN LEAGUE
Clearfield 58, Bellefonte 51
NON-CONFERENCE
Clarion 57, Union 34
Cranberry 58, Venango Catholic 39
Keystone 59, A-C Valley 46
Karns City 80, Forest Area 59
Clarion-Limestone 79, Redbank Valley 56
North Clarion 48, Moniteau 35
GIRLS
AML
Brockway 44, Johnsonburg 20
D9 LEAGUE
Punxsutawney 50, St. Marys 31
DuBois 50, Bradford 38
MOUNTAIN LEAGUE
Bellefonte 60, Clearfield 38
NTL
Galeton 38, Austin 22
Otto-Eldred 57, Oswayo Valley 21
Cameron County 48, Northern Potter 28
Coudersport 56, Smethport 7
NON-CONFERENCE
Cranberry 54, Venango Catholic 25
Union 51, Clarion 46
North Clarion 57, Moniteau 41
Keystone 47, A-C Valley 27
Karns City 49, Forest Area 14
Redbank Valley 70, Clarion-Limestone 31
