Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Nutty Cheesecake Squares

This dessert is great with a cup of coffee or tea!

Nutty Cheesecake Squares

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup finely chopped walnuts

2/3 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

2/3 cup cold butter

Filling:

2 – 8 oz. packages cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup sugar

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1/4 cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

~In a large bowl, combine the flour, walnuts, brown sugar, and salt; cut in butter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

~Set half aside; press remaining crumb mixture onto the bottom of a greased 13×9-inch baking pan. Bake at 350° for 10 to 15 minutes (or until lightly browned).

~In a large bowl, beat filling ingredients until smooth; pour over crust. Sprinkle with reserved crumb mixture.

~Bake at 350° for 20 to 25 minutes (or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean). Cool on a wire rack for one hour. Store in the refrigerator.

