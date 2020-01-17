Norma Audrey (Ace) McCormick, 86, formerly of Meadville, residing with her son and daughter-in-law in Glen Burnie, MD. passed away on December 28, 2019, while visiting with family in Pittsburgh, PA at St. Clair Hospital.

Born in Licking Township, Clarion County, PA, September 11, 1933. Daughter of the late Stanley Harold Ace and Laura Marcella Showers Ace. She married Charles F. McCormick on April 30, 1956, he preceded her in death. She was preceded in death by brother Stanley Ace, Jr. and son, Patrick McCormick.

Survivors include her son, Michael McCormick (Joyce)of Glen Burnie, MD; Daughters Linda McCormick of Henderson, Nv. and Cindy Harris (Don) of Andover, Oh.; grandchildren, Caitlin (Matthew) Swerfager, Marc McCormick, Emily McCormick; Ciara Roberts, Megan Harris, Heather Harris, and Ryan Harris. Great-granddaughter, Loreli Leaf Swerfager. Sisters, Donna (Bob)Beers of Tucson, Az; Ruth Mapes of Knox, Pa.; Myra Weaver of Meadville; Majorie McAdoo of Clarion, Pa.; Deborah (Mike) Trephan of Mechanicsburg, Pa. and Brenda Ace of Pittsburgh, Pa. and Brother Floyd “Bud” Ace of Knox, Pa.

Norma graduated from Spencer Hospital School of Nursing. She retired from Meadville Medical Center. She loved reading and spending time with her great-granddaughter.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 544 Chestnut Street, Meadville, PA 16335, on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be private at Greendale Cemetery.

A Celebration of life luncheon will be held at Kerrtown Community Center, 18834 Hope Street, Meadville, PA 16335.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Norma’s Book of Memories at www.warrenfh.com.

