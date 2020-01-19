Teen Escapes Injury in Crash on Route 36 in Farmington Township

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A teen escaped injuries in a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Thursday afternoon on State Route 36 in Farmington Township.

According to Marienville-based State Police, around 3:08 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, a 17-year-old male, of Vowinckel, was traveling east in a 2005 Honda Civic on Route 36, approximately 2/10 of a mile east of the North Clarion School.

The vehicle traveled into the right side embankment causing it to exit the roadway and strike a utility pole.

The 17-year-old was using a seat belt and was not injured.

He was charged with a traffic violation.

Snyder’s Towing and Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.

