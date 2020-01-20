Diana Campbell, 73, of Harrisville, passed away January 17, 2020, at Quality Life, Trinity Living Center, Grove City.

Diana was born November 2, 1946, in Grove City, she was the daughter of Richard Kilgore and Doris Montgomery Kilgore.

Diane graduated from Victory Joint High School in 1964. She then attended Butler Business School.

Diana married Michael Campbell on August 29, 1966. Together the couple had two children Julie and Greg.

Diana enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved to be riding her horse and taking them on camping trips for long trail rides. Her grandsons brought her great joy.

Loved ones left to cherish her memory is her husband Mike of Harrisville, her mother Doris Kilgore, her daughter Julie Hoffman of Barkeyville, her son Greg Campbell of Harrisville, her grandsons Brady Hoffman, Scott Campbell, and Derrick Campbell. Diana’s brothers and sisters Barb Orr, Terry Kilgrore, Jerry Kilgore, Vicky Kassick and her husband Greg and Wendy Merriman and her husband Michael. A sister in law Jean Ward and her husband Bruce and a brother in law Bob Parton. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Diana is preceded in death by her father Richard Kilgore, a brother-in-laws Pete Orr and Bill Campbell and sister-in-laws Carol Kilgore and Pam Parton.

Family will welcome friends at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, from 5:00 pm till 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services will take place at the funeral home on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Kenneth Hughes officiating.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

