Fugitives Apprehended in Clarion County

Monday, January 20, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

handcuffCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police recently apprehended the following fugitives in Clarion County:

Fugitive Apprehended in East Brady Borough

According to police, around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 15, Donald Jay Anthony, of East Brady, was taken into custody at Kelly Way in East Brady Borough for an outstanding warrant in Westmoreland County.

Police say Anthony was placed in the Clarion County Jail to await extradition.

Fugitive Apprehended in Beaver Township

According to police, around 12:23 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, James Walter Reesman, of Rimersburg, was taken into custody at a location on State Route 208 in Beaver Township, for an outstanding warrant in Jefferson County.

Police say Reeseman was extradited to Jefferson County.


