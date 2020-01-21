Boys’ Hoops: Keystone Uses Balance to Beat A-C Valley; Karns City Falls to West Shamokin

FOXBURG, Pa. (D9Sports) – Troy Johnson, Alex Rapp and Andrew Lauer combined to score 33 points, as Keystone used a balanced offensive effort to pick up a 56-47 road win over A-C Valley.

(Photo of Keystone’s Alex Rapp. Photo by Mary Rearick)

Johnson led the Panthers with 13 points with Rapp and Lauer each adding 10 tallies. Marc Rearick chipped in seven points and Isaak Jones and Brandon Pierce six each in the win.

Levi Orton had a game-high 17 points to go with seven rebounds and five steals for A-C Valley with Eddie Stevanus adding 14 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots. Tanner Merwin chipped in eight points and Eli Penny six for the Falcons.

WEST SHAMOKIN 73, KARNS CITY 47

KARNS CITY, Pa. – Despite a 30-point, eight-rebound, four-assist effort from Chase Beighley, Karns City dropped a 73-47 decision to visiting West Shamokin.

Beighley was 12 of 13 from the free-throw line and also made eight shots from the field, including a pair of 3-pointers, but was the only Gremlin to reach double digits.

West Shamokin, which led by 11 (48-37) going to the fourth quarter, had three players reach double figures led by 22 points from Travis Smulik. Bo Swartz and Eric Spencer, who hit four 3-pointers, both added 12 points apiece while Justin Smulik scored eight.

Eric Booher added six points for Karns City, which played its third straight game without Nathan Waltman.

MONITEAU 51, BROCKWAY 43

BROCKWAY, Pa. – Getting a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds from Ethan McDeavitt, visiting Moniteau beat Brockway, 51-43.

McDeavitt also added four assists, while Gage Neal came close to a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds while also dishing out four helpers for the Warriors. Kyle Pry also had nine points in the victory with Nate Tack chipping in eight and Quinton Scriven seven.

Alec Freemer paced Brockway with 13 points with Marcus Copelli adding 10 and Jon Wood eight.

