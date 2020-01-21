North Clarion Hosts Redbank Valley Girls on Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (D9Sports) – A key KSAC crossover contest is taking place Tuesday night in Frills Corners when North Clarion hosts Redbank Valley, and EYT Media/D9Sports.com has all the action covered on Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball.

(Photo: Redbank Valley’s Tara Hinderliter (right) and North Clarion’s Trinity Thompson (left) hope to play key roles in Tuesday night’s game. Hinderliter photo by Shelly Atzeni. Thompson photo by Kim Constantino)

Tip-off is set for approximately 7:30 p.m. or 15 to 20 minutes after the junior varsity game. The Kerle Tire Pregame Show from North Clarion High School will start at 7 p.m.

Mike Kalinowski and Chris Rossetti will have the call of the game with Rossetti also handling the pre- and post-game interviews.

Rossetti will then be joined by Jess Quinn for another edition of The Coach and The Scribe powered by the Rehab Centre with six locations serving you including in Clarion, Brookville and Kittanning. The Rehab Centre, chiropractors caring for health.

North Clarion enters the game as the top team in the KSAC North and the No. 1 ranked team in the D9Sports.com District 9 rankings Powered by the Allegheny Grille. The She-Wolves are a perfect 13-0 on the season.

Redbank Valley comes into the contest in a first-place tie with Keystone in the KSAC South, and the Lady Bulldogs, who are 13-2 on the year, are ranked fifth in the D9Sports.com/Allegheny Grille rankings.

Both teams are paced by players who hit the 1,000-point mark in their careers this season.

For Redbank Valley, it’s the KSAC’s leading scorer Tara Hinderliter, who enters the game averaging 22.4 points per game, while for North Clarion it is Abby Gatesman, a Clarion University commit, who scores at a 14.2 ppg clip for the She-Wolves.

Additional key offensive players for Redbank Valley include Alivia Huffman (10.1 ppg), Lauren Smith (6.8 ppg), Madison Forringer (6.2 ppg) and Emma Huffman (5.0 ppg). Forringer and both Huffman’s have joined Hinderliter in single-game scoring leadership this season for the Lady Bulldogs.

For North Clarion, Mackenzie Bauer and Hayley Sherman are each adding 10.6 ppg with Gabby Schmader chipping in 6.9 ppg and Trinity Thompson 4.8 ppg. Bauer, Gatesman and Sherman have all taken turns this season leading the She-Wolves in scoring in a game.

HOW TO LISTEN

Fans can listen to the game live on exploreClarion.com. Go straight to the exploreClarion website to access the player story and the player will work on any mobile device (You may need to hit the play button in order to get the stream to play), or click here to listen.

The following local sponsors have signed on to make this year’s Laurel Eye Clinic Games of the Week possible all season long:

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.