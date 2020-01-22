Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Hot Fudge Sundae Cake

This recipe is made for chocolate lovers!

Hot Fudge Sundae Cake

Ingredients

1 – 11-1/2 oz. package milk chocolate chips

1/3 cup butter, cubed

4 eggs, separated

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1/3 cup sugar

1/2 cup slivered almonds, toasted

Hot Fudge Sauce:

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup baking cocoa

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips

1/4 cup butter, cubed

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Vanilla ice cream

Directions

~In a heavy saucepan, melt milk chocolate chips and butter over low heat. Cool slightly. Whisk in egg yolks. Add flour just until combined.

~In a small bowl, beat egg whites until foamy. Gradually add sugar, beating until stiff peaks form. Fold into chocolate mixture until blended. Fold in almonds.

~Pour into a greased 10-inch pie plate or quiche dish. Bake at 350° for 25 to 30 minutes (or until a toothpick comes out clean). Cool on a wire rack.

~For sauce, combine sugar, cocoa, and cream in a saucepan until smooth. Add semisweet chips and butter. Cook and stir over low heat until chips and butter are melted and mixture is smooth. Remove from the heat; stir in vanilla.

~Cut cake into wedges; top with ice cream. Drizzle with warm sauce.

