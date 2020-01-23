Police Investigating Another Burglary in Ninevah

ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are currently investigating another burglary in the Ninevah area in Ashland Township.

Police say between 5:00 p.m. on January 17, and 8:00 p.m. on January 20, an unknown individual entered a barn and a shed on a known 29-year-old Knox man’s property along Ninevah Road.

According to police, the individual damaged equipment on the property and stole items from the shed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police did not indicate if the incident may be related to another burglary reported in the Ashland Township area around the same time.

Clarion-based State Police Trooper Allison said the other incident occurred around 5:31 p.m. on January 18, when William Ellsworth May Jr., 29, allegedly stole a Polaris Ranger ATV from a residence along Starr Road.

May also allegedly burglarized a garage and stole a gas can valued at $25.

A fence valued at $500.00 was damaged during the incident.

Trooper Allison said May was taken into custody and the ATV was recovered near a residence along Ron McHenry Road.

May was subsequently placed in the Clarion County Jail on outstanding warrants.

Charges will be filed against May at District Court 18-3-03 in Knox.

Police said the ATV was returned to the victim.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.