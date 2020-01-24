Mayport Woman Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Route 36

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Mayport woman and two other individuals were injured in a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday afternoon on State Route 36.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, around 2:35 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, a three-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of State Routes 36 and 536 in Young Township, Jefferson County.

Police say the crash occurred as a 2018 Jeep Cherokee, operated by 57-year-old Sandra N. Wadding, of Mayport, was traveling north on Route 36 and attempted to turn left onto State Route 536. The vehicle turned into the path of an oncoming 2015 Jeep Patriot, operated by 55-year-old Leonard B. Stiver, of Marion Center, that was traveling south on State Route 36.

According to police, Stiver’s vehicle struck Wadding’s vehicle on the front passenger side in the southbound lane. Wadding’s vehicle then struck a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier, operated by 85-year-old Bertha B. Fox, of Punxsutawney, that was stopped in the eastbound lane of State Route 536 at the stop sign.

Wadding’s vehicle came to a final rest facing west in contact with Fox’s vehicle, which was facing east. Stiver’s vehicle came to a final rest in the middle of State Route 36 facing west.

Police say Wadding, Stiver, Fox, and Fox’s passenger, 56-year-old David E. Dolby, of Punxsutawney, were all using seat belts. Stiver’s passenger, 41-year-old Crystal R. Stiver, of Marion Center, was not using a seat belt.

Multiple airbags were deployed in Wadding and Stiver’s vehicles.

Jefferson County EMS transported Wadding, Leonard Stiver, and Crystal Stiver to Punxsutawney Area Hospital for possible minor injuries.

Fox and her passenger were not injured.

All three vehicles sustained disabling damage and were removed from the scene by Southside Towing of Punxsutawney.

Lindsey Fire Company, Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company, Central Fire Department, and Jefferson County EMS assisted at the scene.

Wadding was charged with a traffic violation.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.