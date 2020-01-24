State Police Calls: Warrant Served, DUI, Thefts, Child Custody Violation

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Warrant Served in Monroe Township

Around 1:41 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, Clarion-based State Police responded to a residence on Dove Lane in Monroe Township for an investigation of a Childline case.

At the scene, Trooper McBride spoke to 30-year-old Chad Smith, of Tarentum, due to Smith being the suspect in the case.

Police say it was then found that Smith was wanted by Clarion County Adult Probation, and he was transported back to the Clarion-based State Police barracks where he was released to Clarion County Adult Probation around 1:35 p.m.

DUI in Elk Township

According to police, around 1:47 p.m. on Monday, January 20, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix on Buckhorn Road/Boyds Run Road in Elk Township for an individual with an active warrant.

Police say 42-year-old Jennifer Szaniszlo, of Emlenton, was taken into custody for a warrant out of Mercer County and was charged with DUI, driving on a DUI suspended license, and other summary violations.

Szaniszlo was placed in the Clarion County Jail pending extradition to Mercer County.

Retail Theft in Monroe Township

On Tuesday, January 21, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to Perkins Road in Monroe Township for a retail theft in progress.

Police say 33-year-old Brandy Taylor, of Clarion, was taken into custody, and along with the stolen items, Taylor was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Child Custody Order Violation in Beaver Township

Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Mt. Joy Road in Beaver Township for a report of a child custody dispute around 8:23 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21.

Police say the child was located at the residence with his father, and the complainant, who has primary custody, was advised to contact her attorney for the violation of the custody order.

Theft of Items from Motor Vehicle in Callensburg Borough

Around 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to Emery’s Outlet Express in Callensburg Borough for a report of a theft.

According to police, after speaking to the victim, it was found that when the victim went in to pay for her fuel, unknown individual(s) took belongings out of her unlocked truck.

