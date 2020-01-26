Hearing Set for Tuesday for Sligo Woman Accused of Racking Up Over $3.5K in Purchases on Victim’s Debit Card

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Sligo woman is facing a hearing on Tuesday on charges for allegedly using another woman’s debit card, racking up $3,628.58 in purchases.

Court documents indicate the 28-year-old Rayne Megan Watters is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, on the following charge:

– Access Device Issued to Another Who Did Not Authorize Use, Felony 3

The charge has been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Watters remains free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 3:41 p.m. on October 17, 2019, Trooper Reilly, of the Clarion-based State Police, was dispatched to a residence on Route 68 in Piney Township, Clarion County, for a report of a theft.

According to the complaint, a known female victim reported that she allowed Rayne Megan Watters to borrow her vehicle, and allowed Watters to use her debit card to put gas in the vehicle. The victim said she asked for her debit card back, but Watters failed to return it, and then used the card at various locations, withdrawing different amounts of money.

The complaint states the debit card was used between August 24, 2019, and October 16, 2019, and the total amount taken was $3,628.58.

Watters was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller on January 10.

