Howard Glen Lehman, 90, of Oil City, died Jan. 23, 2020 at home with family following a period of declining health.

Howard was born on April 30, 1929, at his home in Clarion. He was the son of the late Leon E. Lehman and Frances Champion Lehman.

He graduated from Clarion High School in 1947 and received a Bachelor of Science degree from Clarion State College (now Clarion University) in 1951. Over the years he added to his professional growth by earning a Master of Science degree from Westminster College in 1957 and also conducted additional graduate-level studies at the University of Delaware, University of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania State University, and the University of Miami, Florida.

Upon graduation from college, Howard was inducted into the U. S. Army and served during the Korean Conflict from 1951 to 1953.

During this time, he married his college sweetheart Joyce Kapp on Dec. 20, 1952, at the Clarion Methodist Church. As newlyweds, they lived on the army base at White Sands Proving Ground, New Mexico. Upon Howard’s discharge from service in 1953, he and Joyce obtained positions as elementary teachers in the Alfred I. DuPont School District in Wilmington, Delaware. Shortly thereafter, Howard and Joyce returned to the Clarion area, and Howard was hired by the Clarion Area School District to teach at the one-room schoolhouse in Arthurs near Lucinda. The next year he relocated into the new elementary school in Clarion as a teacher/principal. He later moved to Oil City, where he held a number of positions within the Oil City School District including speech therapist, teacher/principal at Rouseville, and Elementary Supervisor. Howard retired as Superintendent of Schools in 1988.

Howard and Joyce were members of the Second Presbyterian Church in Oil City where he served on a number of church boards.

Howard had many hobbies and interests. As a young man, he was interested in aviation and often flew with his longtime friend Charlie Phillips. Howard enjoyed building and woodworking. He skillfully crafted furniture in his basement shop, and with the help of family, built two houses including their family home of over fifty years. Howard also relished landscaping and lawn work, especially mowing with his garden tractor. When their children were young, summer weekends were enjoyed camping, boating and water skiing at Tionesta Lake. Many long summer vacations were spent camping in and around our national parks and visiting the New Jersey coast. After retirement, Howard and Joyce continued to travel, often in their RV, to nearly every US state including Alaska. They enjoyed spending winter months in Florida. Music was also an important part of Howard’s life. He was a long-time member of the church choir and after retirement played the euphonium in the Mostly Brass Community Band for many years.

Howard was preceded in death by his wife Joyce on Sept. 16, 2018. Howard is survived by a son, Dr. Matthew Lehman and his wife Beverly of Cranberry Township (Franklin), daughters, Susan Bielski and her husband Joseph of Williamsport, and Dr. Patricia Conklin and her husband James of Ithaca, NY. Also, surviving are six grandchildren, Matthew Paul Lehman, Anna Rogalski and her husband Mark, Mark Bielski, Adam Bielski, Emily Conklin, and Claire Conklin. In addition, he is survived by two great-grandchildren, James and Samantha Lehman as well as his niece, Beverly Pasquarette and her family.

In addition to his parents and wife, Howard was preceded in death by his brother Leon Lehman Jr. and Leon’s wife, Helen and his nephew, Richard Lehman.

A gathering of friends and family will be held at the Hile – Best Funeral Home 2781 Route 257 Seneca, Cranberry Township from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at the Second Presbyterian Church, 111 Reed St., Oil City, with the Rev. Dr. Tim Harmon, church pastor, officiating.

Memorial contributions in Howard Lehman’s name may be made to the Second Presbyterian Church 111 Reed St., Oil City, Pa 16301, or to the Public Library, 2 Central Ave., Oil City 16301. For more information or to send a condolence visit www.hilebest.com.

