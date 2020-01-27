PA Great Outdoors Partners Fly Fisher TV Series

BROOKVILLE, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau has announced their partnership with The New Fly Fisher TV series.

In May, a production crew and show host Mark Melnyk will spend a week fishing and filming in the region for the 2020-2021 TV broadcast season. The primary focus of this episode will be drift boat fishing on the Clarion River, which was honored as Pennsylvania’s 2019 River of the Year. The secondary focus will be on native brook trout fishing the mountain streams in the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors region with stops at some local attractions also in the plans.

The New Fly Fisher is available to millions of homes in North America via three main television broadcasters. 120 PBS stations in the United States, Sportsman Channel Canada, and World Fishing Network (WFN) carry the program. Online video portals like Amazon Prime, YouTube, and My Outdoor TV make episodes available around the world as well. Over the last several years, their YouTube Channel has garnered nearly 12,000,000 views.

“We are thrilled that The New Fly Fisher’s cast and crew will be spending time fishing and filming in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region. Millions of outdoor enthusiasts will get to experience the beautiful Clarion River, the many mountain streams we have, and what makes this region such a unique and special place to visit.”- John Straitiff, Executive Director of Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau.

The New Fly Fisher is designed to be a truly educational and instructional experience. Each week guests of the series will instruct viewers in something new and interesting about fly-fishing. These guests will include well-known fly-fishing celebrities, authors, regional experts as well as little-known fly fishers who understand a specific water system or tactic that we can all learn from. The show takes a 3-dimensional approach to education. Clear and concise instruction, animations to help explain a specific point or tactic, and stunning underwater videography. Additionally, The New Fly Fisher takes viewers to new and exciting destinations, places they will most certainly want to add to their “must-do” list.

The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is a membership-based travel promotion organization serving five counties in northwestern Pennsylvania: Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest, and Cameron. The mission of the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is to develop and initiate programs and marketing strategies with the specific intent of increasing overnight travel-related expenditures within its designated region and to create a cooperative effort to increase awareness of this region as an ultimate outdoor adventure vacation destination.

