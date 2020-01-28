A-C Valley Girls Beat Karns City in Double OT; Union Edges Cranberry, NC, Keystone Roll

FOXBURG, Pa. (D9Sports) – Mia Sherman scored four points in the second overtime, and A-C Valley started the overtime on a 6-0 spurt to beat visiting Karns City, 41-38, in double overtime.

(Photo of Mia Sherman, who scored the first four points of double overtime in A-C Valley’s win over Karns City. Photo by Cynthia Rapp)

The teams were tied at 30 at the end of regulation and at 35 at the end of the first overtime before Sherman scored the first four points of the second overtime and Rachel Cullen added a pair of free-throws to make it 41-35.

With time running out, A-C Valley backed off defensively and Rossi McMillen drained a 3-pointer to bring the Lady Gremlins within three, 41-38.

Although the clock was under five seconds, and A-C Valley didn’t have to inbound the ball, the Lady Falcons were able to get it inbounds as time expired.

A-C Valley led 15-14 at halftime and expanded that lead to 25-19 at the end of the third quarter thanks to four third-quarter points apiece from Sherman and Andrea Meals.

But behind a pair of fourth-quarter 3-pointers from Abby Callihan and another triple from Emma Johnson, Karns City rallied to force overtime.

Sherman had a game-high 13 points for A-C Valley with Meals adding 10 and Cullen six.

Johns led Karns City with 15 points with Callihan adding seven, all in the fourth quarter and overtime.

UNION 46, CRANBERRY 44

RIMERSBURG, Pa. – Dominika Logue scored seven of her team-high 13 points in the second quarter to help Union secure a 14-point advantage in the frame on its way to a 46-44 win over visiting Cranberry.

The Golden Damsels trailed 13-9 at the end of a quarter but behind Logue took a 27-17 halftime that they expanded to 40-28 at the end of three quarters.

Cranberry fought back in the fourth quarter behind five points from Kaia Dean and four from Kaylie Bruce but could never get over the top.

Logue had a double-double for Union with 13 points and 11 rebounds while also adding five steals and four assists. Tori Milliron and Hailey Kriebel each added 10 points in the balanced scoring effort with Kiera Croyle chipping in nine.

Ava Ferringer paced Cranberry with 15 points and eight rebounds with Bruce adding 11 points, Dean eight points and nine rebounds and Megan Hadden eight points.

KEYSTONE 60, CLARION-LIMESTONE 42

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. – Emily Lauer scored 15 of her game-high 21 points before halftime to help visiting Keystone get back on the winning path with a 60-42 win over Clarion-Limestone.

Jozee Weaver added 14 points for the Lady Panthers with Alyssa Dunlap scoring 12.

Kendall Dunn paced C-L with 11 points with Maddy Wenner and Frances Milliron each adding 10 and Anna Kennemuth nine.

NORTH CLARION 66, JOHNSONBURG 26

JOHNSONBURG, Pa. – In a rematch of last year’s District 9 Class 1A championship game, visiting North Clarion blasted out to a 31-point halftime lead on its way to a 66-26 win over Johnsonburg.

The She-Wolves led 25-6 at the end of the first quarter thanks to 10 points from Abby Gatesman and five each from Gabby Schmader, Haley Sherman and Mackenzie Bauer and then expanded the advantage to 42-11 by the break.

Gatesman led a balanced offensive effort for unbeaten North Clarion with 15 points, Sherman added 14, Bauer 13 and Schmader nine.

Kaci Stelene paced Johnsonburg with nine points with Tess Kocjancic adding eight.

MONITEAU 50, VENANGO CATHOLIC 27

OIL CITY, Pa. – Aslyn Pry recorded a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds to help visiting Moniteau roll to a 50-27 win over Venango Catholic.

The Lady Warriors built a 12-2 lead at the end of the first quarter with half the points coming from Pry and then built the advantage to 26-8 by halftime.

Kristin Auvil added 10 points in the win with Abby Rottman scoring eight.

Emmy Ekis had 17 points and seven rebounds for Venango Catholic with Mariah Wessell adding eight points, four rebounds and two steals for the Lady Vikings.

TIDIOUTE CHARTER 50, FOREST AREA 23

TIDIOUTE, Pa. – Tidioute Charter Nakiesha Krouse scored her 1,000th career point while netting a total of 16 to help Tidioute Charter beat visiting Forest Area, 50-23.

Krouse game into the game needing 15 to reach the milestone and got there.

Andrea Curtin also scored 16 points for the Lady Bulldogs with Shelby Proctor adding seven.

Jessica Wagner had seven points and 20 rebounds for Forest Area with Megan Clow also adding seven points.

