Betty Jean (Rhoades) Mumford

Tuesday, January 28, 2020 @ 05:01 PM

Posted by Jill McDermott

Betty Mumford Obit Photo (1)Betty Jean (Rhoades) Mumford, 76, of Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 26, 2020, as a resident of the Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor.

She was born on April 29, 1943, to the late Richard S. Rhoades and Anna Mae (Miller) Wagner in Clarion, PA.

She graduated from the Clarion-Limestone School District.

Betty married Wayne “Smoke” Mumford in September of 1974. Smoke precedes her in passing.

She was a member of the Brookville Presbyterian Church.

Betty was a devoted homemaker. She was an avid gardener who loved growing flowers, and she was passionate about her frog collection.

She loved her family and friends and enjoyed their visits.

She cherished her memories of going to the beach with her brothers and their families.

She enjoyed shopping on QVC and, in her earlier years, raised chickens and goats.

She loved to dance, loved to laugh, and enjoyed her home.

Betty would only step out in public with her hair and nails done to perfection and dressed in a fashionable outfit. She was the essence of beauty and grace.

Betty is survived by four brothers; William A. (Phyllis) Rhoades, Dennis L. Rhoades, Richard B. (BeLinda) Rhoades, Woodrow G. (Linda) Rhoades; four nephews; Dustin, Steven, Richie, Michael; three nieces; Amber Marshall, Sember Larson, Jennifer Alberding; and her lifelong friends; Bob and Connie Caro as well as Bob and Georgi Fitzgerald.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor or the Brookville Presbyterian Church.

According to her wishes, all services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Interment will take place at the Butler Cemetery, Pine Creek Twp., Jefferson Co., Pa.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.


