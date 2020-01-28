Man Accused of Smashing Car Window, Stealing Purse at Clarion University

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly smashed the window of a car at a parking lot on Clarion University property and stole a woman’s purse.

Court documents indicate the Clarion University Police Department filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Jesse Allen Collier, of Reynoldsville.

According to a criminal complaint, around 11:38 a.m. on November 26, 2019, Ptlm. Mohney, of the Clarion University Police Department, was dispatched to Lot U on the Clarion University property for a report of a smashed vehicle window and a stolen purse.

Ptlm. Mohney then spoke to the victim who showed her the vehicle, which the complaint notes had a shattered back passenger window. The victim reported her purse had been located on the front passenger seat under her jacked and contained $300 cash, her bank cards, a checkbook, and other miscellaneous identifying cards.

According to the complaint, the victim reported that the suspect must have “smashed the window, unlocked the doors, and rifled through everything.”

The complaint states surveillance camera footage from the time of the incident showed a white Ford Escape slowly circling a few vehicles and then parking. A male wearing all black then got out of the Ford and walked over to the area of the victim’s vehicle. After a while, the male is then seen quickly getting back into the Ford and leaving the parking lot.

According to the complaint, Ptlm. Mohney identified Jesse Allen Collier as a potential suspect in the case and found that Collier had a Ford station wagon registered in his name. Ptlm. Mohney then attempted to make contact with Collier for an interview but was unable to do so.

Around 2:25 p.m. on December 6, Collier’s parole officer, who was aware of Collier’s suspected involvement in the incident, contacted the Clarion University Police Department to inform Ptlm. Mohney that Collier was currently detained by the Reynoldsville Police Department.

According to the complaint, Ptlm. Mohney then made contact with the Reynoldsville Police Department and was informed that while Collier was in custody, he admitted to committing the theft from the victim’s vehicle on Clarion University property.

The complaint notes Collier allegedly had in his possession the victim’s checkbook and other identification cards. Collier also filled out a written statement form admitting to smashing the vehicle’s window with a small bar he had in his pocket and stealing the purse.

The following charges were filed against Collier through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on Wednesday, January 22:

– Theft by Unlawful Taking, Misdemeanor

– Theft from a Motor Vehicle, Misdemeanor

– Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor

A preliminary hearing for the case has not yet been scheduled.

