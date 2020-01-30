BREAKING NEWS: Woman Killed, Teen Seriously Injured in Car vs. Tractor-Trailer Crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A 38-year-old woman was killed and a teenage girl was seriously injured in a car versus tractor-trailer crash on State Route 310 shortly after noon on Thursday.

The Punxsutawney-based State Police investigated a two-vehicle crash that occurred around 12:31 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, on Route 310, just south of Graffis Avenue, in McCalmont Township, Jefferson County.

Troopers who were investigating the crash discovered that a 2015 KIA Forte was traveling south on a downhill left hand curve on Route 310. The KIA crossed completely over into the northbound lane hitting a 2015 Peterbilt tractor-trailer head-on.

Both vehicles came to a final rest in the north- and southbound lanes of Route 310, approximately 16 feet from the initial impact point.

The driver of the KIA – Tammy Jo Courteau, of Penfield – was pronounced deceased at the scene by Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker.

Courteau was not using a seat belt.

STAT MedEvac transported a 13-year-old passenger in Courteau’s vehicle to UPMC Altoona Hospital for suspected serious injuries.

The operator of the Peterbilt – 54-year-old Charles G. Kennedy, of Brockway – suffered minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene, according to police.

McCalmont Township Fire Department, Jefferson County EMS, Brosius Towing, and Bricen Towing assisted at the scene.

Route 310 was closed for approximately three hours.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.