Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Carrot Bundt Cake

This is an wonderful dessert choice for the weekend!

Carrot Bundt Cake

Ingredients

2 cups sugar

1-1/2 cups canola oil

4 large eggs, room temperature

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1-1/2 teaspoons baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3 cups shredded carrots (six or seven medium)

1 cup chopped walnuts

Frosting:

1 – 8 oz. package cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup butter, softened

3 cups confectioners’ sugar

Directions

~Preheat oven to 350°. Grease and flour a 10-inch fluted tube pan.

~Beat first four ingredients until well blended.

~Whisk together flour, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon; gradually beat into sugar mixture. Stir in carrots and walnuts.

~Transfer to prepared pan. Bake until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 50 to 60 minutes. Cool in pan 10 minutes before removing to a wire rack; cool completely.

~For frosting, beat cream cheese and butter until smooth. Gradually beat in confectioners’ sugar. Spread over cake.

