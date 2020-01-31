Details Released on ATV Thief Stopped by Helpful Neighbors

ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The official report of an incident involving an ATV thief and some local residents who managed to stop him have been released.

Court documents indicate 29-year-old William Ellsworth May Jr., of Knox, was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 10:13 a.m. on Thursday, January 30, on the following charges:

– Burglary – Not Adapted for Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 2

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 3

– Drive Unregistered Vehicle, Summary

– Fail To Carry Registration, Summary

– Driving Without A License, Summary

– Operate Vehicle Without Required Financial Responsibility, Summary

– Careless Driving, Summary

– Damage Real Property By Operating Motor Vehicle, Summary

– Travel On Cultivated Land, Summary

– Operate Vehicle Without Valid Inspection, Summary

May is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $10,000.00 monetary bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, with Judge Heeter presiding.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on January 18 in the area of Ninevah Road and Ron McHenry Road in Ashland Township, Clarion County.

Trooper Allison of the Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of a stolen Polaris Ranger at the above-described location around 5:30 p.m. on January 18.

According to the complaint, witnesses contacted the state police and reported they were following the stolen ATV, and it had become stuck against a fence at a residence along Ron McHenry Road. Trooper Allison then proceeded to the location and observed the stolen ATV against a fence, and William Ellsworth May Jr. on the ground near the stolen vehicle.

The witnesses reported May was operating the vehicle on Nineveh Road and exited the vehicle after becoming stuck against the fence. May was then taken into custody and read his rights around 6:00 p.m.

The complaint states May reported he was running through the woods for approximately two days and stole the ATV. He allegedly stated the keys were in the vehicle. The vehicle was then returned to the victim at the scene.

The complaint notes when the stolen vehicle was removed from the fence, Trooper Allison observed approximately $500.00 of damage to the fence belonging to a second victim.

Trooper Allison returned to the residence where the vehicle had been stolen.

According to the complaint, Trooper Allison observed footprints where May entered the victim’s property from the west and gained entry to two campers and a garage.

May allegedly cut a radio wire and stole a gas can and two headlamp flashlights from the garage and then also took the ATV that was parked in the rear yard of the residence before exiting the victim’s property heading south. May also allegedly entered a disabled vehicle and damaged the windshield and rear view mirror, the complaint states.

