Clyde R. Greenawalt III., 53, of Sligo, Pa., passed away surrounded by his loving family at the Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh on Friday, January 31, 2020.

He was born on August 7, 1966, in Clarion, Pa., and was the son of the late Clyde R. Jr., and Helen C. Slaugenhaupt Greenawalt.

Clyde was an outdoor enthusiast who greatly loved hunting and fishing. He worked as a carpet installer for Beatty’s Furniture for several years as well as several modular home manufacturers in the Clarion area. He later went to Taxidermy school before becoming disabled.

He is survived by his two sons: Tyler and Chad Greenawalt of Sligo. His wife and friend Melissa Greenawalt of Sligo. Two sisters: Kellie Lynn (Christopher) Troese of MD.; Stephanie Kaye (Ernest) Meekins of Callensburg. One brother: Brock Allen Greenawalt of Wylie, Tx. A special nephew Christopher Adams and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Mark Greenawalt.

Friends will be received at the H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home in Parker (201 S. Wayne Ave.) on Saturday, February 8th, from 1-4 pm and 6-8 pm. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 8 pm with Pastor Ron Hunsberger officiating. Interment will take place in the Callensburg Cemetery.

