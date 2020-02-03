Two Clarion Women Seriously Injured in Rollover Crash on I-80

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Two Clarion women were seriously injured in a rollover crash that occurred on Interstate 80 on Friday night.

According to DuBois-based State Police, around 6:28 p.m. on Friday, January 31, a two-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 80 westbound near the 88.4 mile marker in Washington Township, Jefferson County.

Police say a 2011 Ford Taurus, operated by 25-year-old Cassandra I. Smith, of Clarion, was traveling in the left lane, attempting to pass a 2010 International Harvester Prostar truck, operated by 25-year-old Hunter K. Hill, of Willoughby, Ohio.

According to police, just after passing Hill’s truck, Smith traveled a short distance and applied the brakes, then abruptly swerved in an apparent attempt to enter the right line. The right side of Smith’s car then struck the left front wheel of the truck.

Following the initial impact, Smith’s vehicle exited the roadway on the south berm and continued to travel west through the median for approximately 200 feet. It then overturned over a small tree just before striking and embankment with its front end. It came to a final rest facing west.

Hill’s truck continued to travel west for approximately 1,000 feet prior to coming to a final rest on the north berm, facing west.

Smith and her passenger, 28-year-old Sarah L. Lowers, of Clarion, both had to be extracted from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries.

They were both transported from the scene by Amserve Ltd/DuSan Community Ambulance to Penn Highlands DuBois, then subsequently taken to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Police say Smith and Lowers are believed to have not been wearing their seat belts.

Hill and his passenger, 38-year-old Richard C. Johnson, of Cleveland, Ohio, were not injured.

Smith’s vehicle was towed from the scene by Zimmerman’s Towing.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance, Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Department, and Falls Creek Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

