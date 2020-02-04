Two Killed in Crash That Shut Down Route 8

IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two men were killed in a violent collision on Tuesday morning in Irwin Township, Venango County.

Franklin-based State Police said the accident happened around 8:07 a.m. on State Route 8 near its intersection with Georgetown Road.

Trooper Marvin said Jeffrey L. Sumpter, 54, of Louisville, Ohio, was traveling north on State Route 8 when, for unknown reasons, his 2008 Ford Escape traveled into the oncoming lane and collided with a 2019 Volkswagen Passat operated by Jeffrey A. Fry, 43, of Utica.

Sumpter’s vehicle spun clockwise and came to a final rest in the northbound lane.

The force of the impact caused Fry’s vehicle to travel off the roadway and into a ditch along the west berm of State Route 8.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene by Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh.

Fry was not wearing a safety belt.

A Pennsylvania State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist (CARS) was called to the scene to conduct an accident reconstruction.

Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department, Pine Township Volunteer Fire Department, Superior Ambulance, and Hovis Towing also assisted at the scene.

