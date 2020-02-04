Rimersburg Man Injured in Rollover Crash in Madison Township

MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Rimersburg man was transported to Clarion Hospital following a rollover crash that occurred on Saturday night in Madison Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, around 8:12 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 59-year-old Donald E. Wright, of Rimersburg, rolled his 1998 Ford Ranger near 1283 McNaughton Road, one mile east of Steele Road, in Madison Township, Clarion County.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance transported Wright to Clarion Hospital for suspected minor injuries.

He was using a seat belt.

He was charged with a traffic violation.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.