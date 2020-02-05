Featured Local Job: Hot Line Cooks

Hot line cooks for hire at the Allegheny Grille in Foxburg.

Must be able to work weekends and evenings.

Pay is commensurate with experience.

Stop and fill out an application or email resume to jamesmarron@alleghenygrille.com.

