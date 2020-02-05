State Police Calls: Retail Theft, Criminal Mischief, Two-Vehicle Crash

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Retail Theft in Monroe Township

According to police, around 3:04 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 58-year-old Rita Hippchen, of Brookville, attempted to take miscellaneous pet supplies valued at $114.80 from the Walmart store in Monroe Township before being stopped by Walmart employees.

Clarion-based State Police were then notified and Hippchen was taken into custody without issue.

The investigation is ongoing.

Criminal Mischief in Clarion Township

Clarion-based State Police are currently investigating an incident of criminal mischief that occurred at a business on U.S. 322 in Clarion Township between 6:00 p.m. on January 28 and 12:30 p.m. on February 2.

Police say unknown individual(s) used an unknown object to strike and crack a window at the business. The unknown individual(s) then fled in an unknown direction.

According to police, the damage is estimated at approximately $500.00.

The investigation is ongoing.

Crash in Harmony Township

Marienville-based State Police responded to a two-vehicle accident that occurred on Main Street just south of Bridge Street in Harmony Township, Forest County, around 3:21 p.m. on Monday, February 3.

According to police, a vehicle was backing up in the parking lot of West Hickory Sportsmen’s when a second vehicle entered the parking lot. The first vehicle then struck the second vehicle at the ten o’clock position.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.