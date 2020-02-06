 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Potato Bacon Casserole

Thursday, February 6, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

This recipe will be a hit at a potluck supper!

Potato Bacon Casserole

Ingredients

4 cups frozen shredded hash brown potatoes, thawed
1/2 cup finely chopped onion
8 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1 large egg
1 – 12 oz. can evaporated milk
1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt

Directions

~In a greased 8-in. square baking dish, layer half of the potatoes, onion, bacon, and cheese. Repeat layers.

~In a small bowl, whisk the egg, milk, and seasoned salt; pour over potato mixture. Cover and bake at 350° for 30 minutes. Uncover; bake five to 10 minutes longer (or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean).


