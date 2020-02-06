Corsica Woman Injured in Crash on Route 322

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Corsica woman was transported by ambulance following a crash that occurred last week on U.S. Route 322.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, a two-vehicle crash occurred on Route 322 near its intersection with McGill Road in Union Township, Jefferson County, around 3:17 p.m. on January 29.

Police say a 2003 Ford Ranger, operated by 31-year-old Samuel L. Wensel, of Clarion, was traveling west on U.S. 322 when he lost control and swerved into the eastbound travel lane and off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a 2009 Nissan Frontier that was legally parked.

Wensel and his passenger, 31-year-old Shannon M. Snyder, of Corsica, were both wearing seat belts.

Snyder suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Penn Highlands Brookville by Jefferson County EMS.

Wensel was not injured.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Leadbetter’s Towing.

Wensel was charged with a traffic violation.

