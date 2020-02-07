Featured Local Job: Part-Time Line Cook/Prep Cook

The Ramada by Wyndham Clarion is looking to hire a Line Cook/Prep Cook.

Experience:

Line cook: 1 year (Preferred)

Restaurant: 1 year (Preferred)

Job Duties:

Prepare all food items as directed in a sanitary and timely manner

Follow recipes and presentation specifications

Operate standard kitchen equipment safely and efficiently

Clean and maintain station in practicing good safety and sanitation

Assist with the cleaning and organization of kitchen and equipment

Restock items as needed throughout the shift

Adhere to all sanitation and food production codes

Schedule:

Monday to Friday

Weekends required

Holidays required

Day shift

Night shift

Apply for position at the Ramada Clarion located at 45 Holiday Inn Rd, Clarion, PA 16214

