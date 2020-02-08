UPDATE: Man Accused of Recording Nude Video of Child Arrested for Sexual Exploitation

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – New details have emerged in a sexual exploitation case involving a Venango County man who allegedly used his cell phone to create a nude video of a child.

Court documents indicate 37-year-old Jeffrey Ray Storm Jr., of Cooperstown, was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 8:56 a.m. on Friday, February 7, on the following charges:

– Sexual Exploitation Of Children Offense Defined, Felony 2

– Contact/Communication With Minor-Sexual Abuse, Felony 2

– Photograph/Film/Depict on Computer Sex Act – Knowingly or Permitting Child, Felony 2

– Child Pornography, Felony 2

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Corruption Of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3

According to a criminal complaint filed by Sugarcreek Borough Police Chief Robert Wenner, the charges were filed in connection with an investigation into an alleged incident that occurred on April 1, 2018.

The investigation revealed that Storm allegedly recorded a juvenile who was “in the state of nudity,” according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint alleges Storm possessed the video “for his own sexual stimulation or gratification.”

In a text message from Storm to the victim, Storm allegedly said he wanted to have sexual intercourse with the victim. He also allegedly showed nude photos to the victim.

Chief Wenner said interviews were conducted with the victim and a witness who overheard a phone conversation between the victim and Storm.

Both the victim and the witness knew Storm prior to the incidents and were able to identify him as the person on the call.

Additionally, text messages were recovered that identified Storm.

The victim was 12- or 13-years-old at the time of the video recording and 14- or 15-years-old at the time of phone and text message conversations with Storm, according to the complaint.

Wenner said Storm knew, or should have known, the age of the victim because he knew the victim prior to the incidents.

Storm remains free on $25,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12, with Judge Lowrey presiding.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.