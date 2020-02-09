Two Rapes Under Investigation in Clarion County

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigation two rapes that occurred in Clarion County.

Rape – IDSI (Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse) Opposite Sex Investigation in Knox Borough

Clarion-based State Police are investigating an indecent assault that was reported to have occurred between two known juveniles at a location on Beatty Avenue in Knox Borough, Clarion County.

The incident occurred sometime between 7:00 a.m. and 7:50 a.m. on February 6, 2020.

The victim is a 15-year-old Knox girl.

The investigation is on-going.

Rape – Opposite Sex Investigation in Perry Township

According to Clarion-based State Police, the victim – a 30-year-old Parker woman – arrived at the barracks to report she had been subjected to unwanted sexual contact.

Police say the incident occurred sometime between January 1, 2018, and January 26, 2020, at a location on State Route 368, in Perry Township, Clarion County.

The investigation continues.

