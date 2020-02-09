Saturday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Feb. 8 basketball scores.

BOYS

AML

Ridgway 53, Brockway 42

D9 LEAGUE

Elk County Catholic 48, St. Marys 39

MOUNTAIN LEAGUE

Clearfield 59, Bellefonte 57

NTL

Port Allegany 71, Galeton 41

Coudersport 85, Austin 41

GIRLS

KSAC SOUTH

Keystone 39, Cranberry 37

Clarion 63, Karns City 28

D9 LEAGUE

St. Marys 53, Elk County Catholic 23

