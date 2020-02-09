Saturday’s District 9 Basketball Scores
Sunday, February 9, 2020 @ 12:02 AM
Feb. 8 basketball scores.
BOYS
AML
Ridgway 53, Brockway 42
D9 LEAGUE
Elk County Catholic 48, St. Marys 39
MOUNTAIN LEAGUE
Clearfield 59, Bellefonte 57
NTL
Port Allegany 71, Galeton 41
Coudersport 85, Austin 41
GIRLS
KSAC SOUTH
Keystone 39, Cranberry 37
Clarion 63, Karns City 28
D9 LEAGUE
St. Marys 53, Elk County Catholic 23
