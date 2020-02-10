 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Driver Loses Control of Vehicle, Slams into Tree Off Route 36

Monday, February 10, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police New aFARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A driver lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree off State Route 36 in Farmington Township on Friday evening.

According to Marienville-based State Police, around 7:03 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 20-year-old Colt D. Hartley, of Pleasantville, was operating a 2011 Jeep Compass, traveling on State Route 36 just north of Rustic Lane in Farmington Township, Clarion County, when he lost control of his vehicle while negotiating a left curve.

Police say the vehicle then left the roadway and struck a tree.

Hartley was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained moderate damage.

Hartley was charged with a traffic violation.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.