Driver Loses Control of Vehicle, Slams into Tree Off Route 36

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A driver lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree off State Route 36 in Farmington Township on Friday evening.

According to Marienville-based State Police, around 7:03 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 20-year-old Colt D. Hartley, of Pleasantville, was operating a 2011 Jeep Compass, traveling on State Route 36 just north of Rustic Lane in Farmington Township, Clarion County, when he lost control of his vehicle while negotiating a left curve.

Police say the vehicle then left the roadway and struck a tree.

Hartley was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained moderate damage.

Hartley was charged with a traffic violation.

