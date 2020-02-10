Sharon Rose Boozer, 68, of Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.

Sharon was born on January 6, 1952 to the late James Richard Sr., and Alice Louise (Mineweaser) Boozer in Brookville, PA.

She graduated from Brookville High School with the class of 1969. S

haron worked with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for the Department of Public Welfare.

Sharon was a devout Catholic and lifetime member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, #983, in Brookville, PA.

She was very close to her family and they meant the world to her.

Sharon is survived by three sisters; Patricia (Robert) Starzenski, Carol (Gary) Stonbraker, Gloria (Gary) Noerr; one brother; James Richard “Dick” Boozer Jr.; three nieces; Molly (Dave) Demchak, Elisabeth (Jay) Irwin, Jessica (Mark) Stewart; five nephews; Matthew (Julie) Powell, Mark (Melissa) Powell, Michael (Jayme) Stonbraker, Joshua (Robin) Noerr, Justin (Kayla) Noerr; several grandnieces and grandnephews; and her dear friends Raul and Nina Berina, Alex and Max.

In addition to her parents, Sharon is preceded in death by her sister; Nancy Boozer; one sister-in-law; Dee Boozer; and one brother-in-law; Richard Navarra.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 1 – 3pm and 6 – 8pm, at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, ltd, 345 Main St., Brookville, PA, 15825.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will take place two days later on Friday, February 14, 2020, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 129 Graham Ave, Brookville, PA, 15825, beginning at 10:00am, and officiated by Father William Laska.

Interment will take place at the St. Mary’s Cemetery, Rose Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or Relay for Life of Jefferson County, 510 Pellis Rd. Suite 203, Greensburg, PA 15601.

You may also donate online by visiting, www.relayforlife.org/pajeffersoncounty.

Online condolences and other information may be found at www.mckinneydargy.com.

