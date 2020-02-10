Susan A. Carson, 56, of Tionesta, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at her home.

She was born on October 20, 1963; daughter of James A. Anderson and Mary L. Hudson MacKay.

Susan graduated from Peabody High School in Pittsburgh.

She married Michael Carson in 1983; whom survives.

Susan was a loving and devoted homemaker.

She was of the Methodist faith.

Susan enjoyed reading books and sewing. She loved cats.

Susan is survived by her loving husband: Michael, of 37 years; her son: Brandon Michael Carson and his wife, Amber, of Emlenton; her daughter: Michaela Jean Carson of Tionesta; a grandson: Parker Carson of Emlenton; two sisters: Mary Lou Hollis of Brookville and Jean Kelly and her husband, Austin, of Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents and an aunt: Mimi Thompson.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

There will be no public visitation.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.

